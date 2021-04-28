Missing Mount Shasta teenage girl was last seen Sunday

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at her Mount Shasta home on Sunday evening, April 25.

Cali McIntire is an eighth grader at Sisson School in Mount Shasta. Her mother, Traci Long, said she grounded Cali Sunday evening. She confiscated her phone and Cali did a few chores. But when Traci looked in Cali’s room at about 7 p.m., she discovered the teen had packed a bag and was nowhere to be found.

Traci said she wasn’t too worried the first couple of hours – she figured her daughter went to the skate park and would be back soon after blowing off steam – but by 11 p.m. she was concerned enough to call the Mount Shasta Police Department.

The case was transferred on Tuesday to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, said Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue, who confirmed Cali is the subject of an active missing person’s investigation.

Over the past three days, Traci has talked to every one of Cali’s friends she can think of. She’s also tried messaging Cali on various platforms, since she may have an older phone with her that’s not connected to service but could be used to access wi-fi.

LaRue said it’s his understanding that Cali has communicated with friends on Facebook. Traci said she believes that Cali has read Facebook messages, but then either doesn’t respond or blocks the sender.

Either way, LaRue said, Cali’s whereabouts are unknown.

“At this point, I’m panicked,” said Traci. “I just need her home ... I don’t know if she’s staying with a friend, or maybe she called someone she met on the internet. Maybe a disreputable parent knows she's at their house, and they're just not saying anything. I just don’t know anything at this point.”

Traci, who has been a waitress and bartender in the Mt. Shasta area for 16 years, said there have been rumors that Cali was spotted skateboarding in Weed near College of the Siskiyous, but both her longboard and her skateboard are still at home.

Cali is about five feet, eight inches tall, 135 pounds and has hazel eyes.

Traci said her daughter often wears black and has a penchant for long, crazy striped socks. She has brown hair with two pink streaks in the front.

“She looks like Lydia from Beetlejuice half the time,” Traci said fondly.

When she left the house, Cali was wearing a black Green Day hoodie, black pants with blue flames and white threads, a choker and 5 necklaces, although she did pack other items she could be wearing.

Those with information about Cali should call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-841-2900.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.