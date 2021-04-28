This new bench in Weed was dedicated in honor of former mayor

Those who want to enjoy a pleasant moment at Weed’s Centennial Plaza, located on Main Street adjacent to City Hall, can now rest on a bench that was dedicated Saturday to former Weed Mayor Dave Pearce, who died in 2020.

Pearce was one of the nine Weed citizens who was named in a lawsuit brought by Roseburg Forest Products in the midst of a battle for water rights for the community.

Saturday’s event was also a celebration of the “recent community victory” which secured the city’s water rights to Beaughan Springs in perpetuity, said WCWC’s Bruce Shoemaker. Joining WCWC in the dedication were members of Pearce’s family.

In a 2016 Weed Press article in which Pearce announced his candidacy for another term on the Weed City Council, he expressed his passion for securing water rights, saying, “My first concern is the water rights. I think that what the citizens want the citizens should get. I’m not going to quit ’til we win this fight one way or another.”

Pearce moved to Weed as 15-year-old. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for International Paper and then, for a time, for Roseburg. After leaving Roseburg he operated equipment for P&M before retiring and becoming involved in local politics.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.