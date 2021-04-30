Cameron Park man arrested on suspicion of Hornbook assault

A Cameron Park man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of assaulting a Hornbook man, stealing his truck and crashing it into a tree before running from the scene.

Ryan Bowman, age 30, remains in custody at Siskiyou County Jail as of Friday afternoon on charges including robbery, burglary, vehicle theft, assault with a firearm and making criminal threats.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a Hornbrook residence just before 5:30 p.m. on April 28, when a man called authorities to report someone had struck him in the face with a firearm and was "actively destroying" his property, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office reported.

The suspect reportedly then stole the victim’s vehicle and left the area, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

"As deputies were responding, another resident in the area reported the stolen vehicle had crashed into a tree and a male was seen running from the vehicle toward the Klamath River," according to the release.

When deputies arrived, they found Bowman, soaking wet and claiming he had just been involved in a vehicle accident. The victim identified him as the person who'd assaulted him, the sheriff's office said.

Bowman was taken to Fairchild Medical Center for a medical clearance and was then arrested.

The victim was treated for his injuries at the scene and is expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff's office reported.

Those with information are asked to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office at 530-841-2900 and ask to speak with Deputy Reese.