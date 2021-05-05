Ready for fresh produce? Here's when Mount Shasta's Farmers Market will start

Staff reports

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers

Combining great food, community and an iconic mountain, the Mt. Shasta Farmers Market is scheduled to open its 2021 season May 17 on E. Castle Street.

Many of MSFM’s vendor stars from past years are again aligning, and vendor booth space is still available for certified farmers and ranchers and purveyors of prepared foods.

This year’s Market is scheduled for 24 consecutive Monday afternoons from 3:30 to 6 p.m. through the end of October. Freshly harvested vegetables and fruits, as well as locally produced meats, eggs, plants, starts, and honey will be featured in the Certified Farmers’ Market section. Temporary food facility vendors on the other side of the street will offer their delicious prepared foods and drinks to shoppers.

“We welcome applications from new vendors throughout the season, the sooner the better. We are always excited to meet new growers and hear about new products,” says market manager Steve Gerace. You can download our vendor application and rules online at http://e-jedi.org/farmers-market/ or call 530-515-6057 for information.

More:Here's where to go to catch Alaska-sized trout in the Mt. Shasta area

More:It's official: Shastice is new site of Mount Shasta Fourth of July fireworks show

“We had a great year last year and remain committed to bring fresh food and a lively and safe experience to the market. Masks and social distancing will be in place. Handwashing stations and free masks will be available if you don’t have your own. The Vendors are committed to bringing you the freshest products and the market is excited about the return of live music.”

A program of Jefferson Economic Development Institute, MSFM is starting its 22nd year in downtown Mount Shasta and is again participating in Market Match, offering up to $20 of free money per market day for CalFresh beneficiaries (EBT) and WIC shoppers.

While numerous farmers markets in California were forced to temporarily close in 2020, MSFM stayed open, and even extended its season for two weeks, without any known transmissions of COVID-19 and in spite of the devastating Slater Fire and crazy growing season.

Vendors Tory and Michele Ponsford said they are excited to be returning for a second year of selling their Star Walker Organic Farms certified humane meats at MSFM. They feel the JEDI management team creates a great experience at the Market by keeping “both vendors’ and customers’ best interest in mind. It’s a great mix.”

MSFM sends out a weekly Friends of the Market newsletter by email with information on the market for the day, the list of vendors and an occasional recipe or two. To get on that mailing list, send a request and your email address to: market.manager@e-jedi.org.

More:Locals share wonders of Mt. Shasta area with new shuttle, tour service