Ranch Fire near Weed: what residents need to know

An evacuation warning in the Hammond Ranch area near Weed was lifted at about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening after firefighters were able to get a hose line around the perimeter of a one acre blaze.

The Ranch Fire was burning in timber and "duff," or pine needles on the ground, said CAL FIRE public information officer Suzi Brady. The fire is still burning within its line, however, forward rate has been stopped, Brady added.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the fire, which was burning off Dale Creek Road, at about 4 p.m.

The evacuation warning, Brady said, was to advise people that there was a fire in the area and to encourage them to be ready in case an evacuation was necessary.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire and its cause is still under investigation, Brady said.

Brady added that this is a perfect time to sign up for CodeRed, a reverse 911 system that alerts residents of emergencies such as wildfire, at https://www.co.siskiyou.ca.us/emergencyservices/page/codered-emergency-alert.

Responding to the fire were Hammond Ranch Fire Department, Weed Fire Department, CAL FIRE, the Mount Shasta Fire Department, and firefighters with the Shasta Trinity National Forest.

