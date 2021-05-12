COVID-19 testing available for free at Siskiyou County high schools

Mount Shasta, Weed, McCloud and Happy Camp high schools are hosting free COVID-19 testing clinics over the next two weeks for students, their families and the community in general.

Siskiyou County is a COVID-19 hotspot in the state. According to the latest data at the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy, updated on May 11, Siskiyou County is experiencing 25 new COVID-19 cases per day (per 1,000 residents) and a positivity rate of 14.7%. Statewide, the positivity rate is 1.2% and there are 3.7 new cases identified per day per 1,000 residents.

Siskiyou Union High School District Mike Matheson said after a flurry of positive COVID-19 cases were discovered in SUHSD schools over the past few weeks, the state offered to send assistance for coronavirus surveillance testing. After coordinating with the Siskiyou County Department of Public Health, the district accepted the help.

OptumServe will be conducting the clinics, Matheson said.

No appointments are necessary, but the clinics are for people who are not showing symptoms of COVID-19.

"Since there are currently several outbreaks of COVID-19 throughout Siskiyou County, widespread testing for COVID-19 can lead to quick identification of cases, quick treatment for those people and immediate isolation to prevent spread," said Matheson in a message to students and their families, sent out on Wednesday morning.

Matheson said it's his understanding that COVID-19 testing can be difficult to access and the clinics are the district's way of assisting the community and stopping the spread.

Matheson said the district is also working to schedule COVID-19 vaccine clinics at SUHSD schools in coordination with Rite Aid and the Siskiyou County Public Health Department.

COVID-19 testing clinic schedule

Mondays

Weed - 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Mount Shasta - 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Tuesdays

Mount Shasta - 8 to 11:30 a.m.

McCloud - 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Wednesdays

McCloud - 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Weed - 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Thursdays

Weed - 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Mount Shasta - 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Fridays

McCloud 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursdays

Happy Camp 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should make an appointment to be tested at one of the clinics or pharmacies listed on the Public Health Department website so they can isolate from others while testing.