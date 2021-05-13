Kids' summer day camp features more STEM, return to outdoor activities

This summer, kids ages 6 to early teens can mountain bike and engineer machine prototypes, both in one day camp.

Registration is now open for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Shasta’s summer program.

Children in first to eighth grades can participate in crafting, gardening, sports and other recreational activities during weekday work hours.

"We’re doing more outdoor activities this year," Boys and Girls Club CEO Noam Zimin said. That's a return to previous program models after the coronavirus pandemic pushed programs indoors in 2020.

Outdoor activities include mountain biking, camping, hiking and nature walks.

"We’re also expanding our STEM program activities, including 3-D printing and electrical engineering projects like building prototypes," Zimin said.

Kids and staff must wear masks for all indoor activities and most outdoor activities, he said.

Other safety protocols in place to help protect people from COVID-19 include:

Social distancing: Classrooms are limited to 15 kids, spaced 6 feet apart.

Staff will do wellness monitoring checks, including temperature checks.

Surfaces including those in classrooms and common areas are sterilized.

Staff, volunteers and kids must wash their hands regularly.

The summer session opens on June 14 and goes until July 30.

Activities meet from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Boys and Girls Club facility, 601 East Alma St. in Mount Shasta.

An annual membership fee is $20 per child. Additional summer program fees are $200 per child. Parents can pay in installments and scholarships are available.

For more information, call 220-7623, email info@bgcgreatershasta.org or go to www.bgcgreatershasta.org.

