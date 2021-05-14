Man accused of assaulting family in Castella sought by authorities

Staff reports

Authorities are seeking a man who has been accused of assaulting two of his family members in Castella Thursday evening. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office urged citizens not to make contact with Curtis “CJ” Bartoo, age 30, but instead to make a report to law enforcement if they know where he is, said Sgt. Ken Koenen.

Deputies were dispatched to a “family disturbance” on Castella’s Main Street just before 5:30 p.m. on May 13. The town of Castella, located just south of Dunsmuir in Shasta County, is home to about 140 people.

Koenen said callers reported Bartoo was assaulting family members with a weapon, two of whom were later taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Shasta County deputies, with the assistance of deputies from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the California Highway Patrol, including the CHP helicopter, were unable to locate Bartoo, who’d already left the area, Koenen said.

Bartoo is faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury, criminal threats, and false imprisonment, according to the report.

Those with information about Bartoo’s location should call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at 530-245-6000.