Alcohol suspected as a factor in deadly Ager Beswick crash

A Weed man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a deadly rollover crash on Ager Beswick Road late Sunday evening. Joshua Justice, age 33, faces charges of DUI causing injury and vehicular manslaughter, according to the Yreka Area California Highway Patrol.

Justice's passenger, a 54-year-old Yreka man, whose name hasn't yet been released, died in the accident, the CHP reported.

Justice was driving a 1999 Toyota Land Cruiser east on Ager Beswick Road at about 11 p.m. when the vehicle drifted off the roadway. The CHP said in its report that Justice lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over, ejecting the passenger, who wasn't wearing his seatbelt.

Justice, who was wearing his seat belt, sustained moderate injuries, CHP said.

"Alcohol is a suspected factor in this traffic crash," according to the press release.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.