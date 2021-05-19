Three grads who will enter medical, health field honored with FMC Auxiliary scholarships

Three bright and dedicated Siskiyou County seniors have been honored for their academic dedication by earning scholarships from Fairchild Medical Center Auxiliary: Kylie Cummings, Samantha Downey and Breanne Hands.

KylieCummings is a senior at Yreka High School. She is entering college in a pre-med program, with the ultimate goal of being a surgeon. Cummings has been accepted into a college in Nevada, with other applications pending.

Samantha Downey is a senior at Etna High School. Her college major is Biology, with an emphasis on Physical Therapy. She will attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.

Breanne Hands is a senior at Yreka High School. She has been accepted at Chico State University and plans to major in Nursing.

Three $1,000 scholarships are offered each year, with applications available through high school counselors and due around the end of March.

The FMC Auxiliary began their scholarship program by administering the Blanche Weed Memorial Scholarship, established in 1999. Weed was the Director of Nursing at Siskiyou General Hospital (the old hospital on Yreka's Main Street) for 20 years. She helped to set up the LVN program at COS and was a clinical instructor from 1970 until shortly before her death in 1983. Through an endowment established in Mrs. Weed’s name, 13 scholarships of $500 were awarded between 1999 and 2014 to women over 25 who were pursuing a career in nursing.

Even before the endowment fund was depleted, the FMC Auxiliary decided to continue this beneficial scholarship program as part of community outreach and support. Scholarships of $500 were offered for several years, with a recent increase to $1,000 as college costs increased.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be graduates from high schools within FMC's service area, and have plans to pursue a career aligned with medical or health issues.

