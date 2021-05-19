Repaving, swimming pool, farmers market, Carnevale: Weed has a lot to look forward to this summer

Mike Meyer

The Weed City Council discussed a variety of items at their May 14 meeting, including the impending resurfacing of Vista Drive, the swimming pool opening, a new farmers market in Bel Air Park, and the return of Carnevale.

Vista Drive to be resurfaced

Work is expected to begin this month to replace the asphalt on Vista Drive and continue until November, according to Weed Public Works Director Craig Sharp.

The Weed City Council appropriated funds for the work during its Thursday meeting.. The work will replace the asphalt with concrete from the Highway 5 overpass to the Pilot Travel Center driveway, Sharp said. A traffic signal will also be installed at the Black Butte intersection.

“Businesses will be open, and there will be access to them," Sharp said.

Highway 5 on/off ramps will be closed at various times during construction.

Swimming pool

The Bel Air Pool in Weed will open on May 29, though whether it stays open all summer is uncertain due to the condition of the pool, according to Kim Greene, director of the Weed Recreation and Parks District. Greene, also a city councilor, reported the pool's status.

The pool and dressing and shower rooms are in need of major refurbishing. The funds that would help the cash-strapped district pay for the work, amounting to $190,000, have not yet been approved by the state. Until that happens the district is making small repairs as needed.

"We repaired a small crack last year with Flex Seal, and it held all summer. The crack we have now is longer, so we'll see how the patch holds up," Greene said, referring to a 10-foot crack that appeared in the plaster during pressure cleaning recently.

Weed's Measure M sales tax increase would to have funded the pool project, but was defeated at the polls last November. Immediately after the election, the city council approved a grant application for Per Capita Grant Funds, which are a feature of Proposition 68 passed in 2018.

Greene said she contacted the state about the status of the city application but has not heard back. Until funds are awarded, the district will continue to make repairs.

“The sealant won't fix it, but we're hoping it holds for the summer," Green said.

Farmers market

Beginning June 12, fresh produce and meats will be available for purchase at the new Weed Farmers Market in Bel Air Park.

Council approved an agreement with the Parks and Recreation District for use of the park and the Weed Chamber of Commerce Charitable Foundation, which sponsors the Farmers Market.

Vendors' booths will be set up in the driveway that leads to the parking area for the bocce ball courts and pool.

The Farmers Market will be held every Saturday until September 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2021 Carnevale in planning stages

Weed's 67th annual Carnevale is being planned for July, according to Richard Dinges, Weed Chamber of Commerce executive director. Dinges reported. The Thursday-Sunday event would be held at Bel Air Park, July 8 through 11, with a parade down Main Street on Wednesday evening.

Dinges cautioned that for the 2021 Carnevale to happen, the State of California would have to re-open the economy, which is expected on June 15, according to the governor's office. The state said in April it would end the color-coded four-tier system provided coronavirus vaccinations remain available and hospitalizations remain stable.

Carnevale features a carnival, food and drink booths, live music, and bocce ball, softball, horseshoes and cornhole tournaments. More information and tournament forms can be found on the Weed Chamber of Commerce website as they become available.