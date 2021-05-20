Woman arrested after leading Mount Shasta Police, CHP on chase through neighborhoods, highway

Update, 1 p.m.

A woman was taken into custody and placed on a mental health hold at Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta after she led police and California Highway Patrol officers on a chase that started in Mount Shasta and ended near the Gibson exit on Interstate 5.

Contact was originally made with the woman, whose identity hasn't been released, after she passed a marked police car "at 70 miles per hour, in the wrong lane on a double yellow," just after 9:45 a.m. on Mount Shasta Boulevard near its junction with McCloud Avenue, said Mount Shasta Police Department Sgt. Robert Gibson.

When the officer attempted to pull the gray Honda Civic over, the driver stopped near Chestnut Street, Gibson said, before taking off and leading police on a chase through the streets of town, from Nixon Road and the Mt. Shasta City Park, to Alma Street and around, eventually heading southbound on I-5.

CHP followed the Civic southbound as the driver accelerated to more than 85 miles per hour, according to scanner traffic.

CHP deployed a spike strip near the Gibson exit, Gibson said, after which the woman pulled over and was taken into custody without incident.

"We are trying to determine if this was criminal, or a mental health crisis," said Gibson.

Update, 11 a.m.

A woman driver is under arrest, according to scanner traffic.

Original story

With sirens blaring, Mount Shasta Police Department officers pursued a gray Honda Civic Thursday morning through the downtown area, on Interstate 5 and back through town, before returning to the interstate.

At speeds reaching 70 miles per hour, the car drove in circles, south on Mount Shasta Boulevard, turning around near Chestnut Street, north on the Boulevard, to Nixon Road near the Mount Shasta City Park, to Alma Street and finally to Interstate 5, where it got on and off the freeway several times to change directions, according to scanner traffic.

As of 10:05 a.m., the California Highway Patrol was taking over the pursuit near Mott Road on southbound I-5.

As of 10:09 a.m., the car was driving southbound at Crag View Drive at 85 miles per hour, officers reported on the police scanner.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

