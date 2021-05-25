Elderly woman dies after Monday morning crash on I-5

Staff reports

A 94-year-old Alamo woman died after a single car accident on southbound Interstate 5 Monday morning, May 24 south of Sims Road.

The woman, whose name hasn't been released, sustained major injuries when the car she was riding in, a 2014 Honda, drifted from the roadway, crashed into a rock embankment and then the concrete median divider, according to a press release from the Mt. Shasta office of the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, 72-year-old Gary Peretti of Corvallis, Ore. suffered moderate injuries in the crash, CHP said. Both were taken to Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta, where the woman died.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be a factor in the accident, CHP said. However, it is still under investigation, and those who may have witnessed the accident are asked to contact Officer Brian Hoskins at the CHP Mount Shasta Office by calling 530-926-2627.