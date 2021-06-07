YHS seniors honored with scholarship that memorializes fallen officer

Two Yreka High seniors recently earned a scholarship that memorializes a Yreka Police Department Officer who died in the line of duty at the age of 27 in 1978. Kelcie Cervelli and Kylie Cummings each received $500 through the Jesse Joe “Bo” Hittson Scholarship.

Cervelli will be attending Chico State University and majoring in criminal justice next year. Her goal is to pursue a career in law enforcement.

Kylie Cummings, who is also Yreka High School's 2021 valedictorian, will be attending the University of the Pacific, majoring in Biology with the goal of becoming a surgeon.

Yreka High School's graduation ceremony is this Saturday at Miner Stadium, starting at 9 a.m.

“They are both good candidates,” said Yreka Police Chief Mark Gilman. “I’m excited we’re able to help them out. They both seem to have bright futures ahead of them. I wish them both the best of luck. ”

A YHS grad himself, Hittson was known for his involvement in stock car racing, athletics and the soft spot in his heart for kids.