YHS seniors honored with scholarship that memorializes fallen officer

Bill Choy
Mount Shasta Herald
Yreka Police Chief Mark Gilman with Yreka High School students Kelcie Cervelli, left, and Kylie Cummings.

Two Yreka High seniors recently earned a scholarship that memorializes a Yreka Police Department Officer who died in the line of duty at the age of 27 in 1978. Kelcie Cervelli and Kylie Cummings each received $500 through the Jesse Joe “Bo” Hittson Scholarship. 

Cervelli will be attending Chico State University and majoring in criminal justice next year.  Her goal is to pursue a career in law enforcement.  

Kylie Cummings, who is also Yreka High School's 2021 valedictorian, will be attending the University of the Pacific, majoring in Biology with the goal of becoming a surgeon.   

Yreka High School's graduation ceremony is this Saturday at Miner Stadium, starting at 9 a.m.  

“They are both good candidates,” said Yreka Police Chief Mark Gilman. “I’m excited we’re able to help them out. They both seem to have bright futures ahead of them. I wish them both the best of luck. ”  

A YHS grad himself, Hittson was known for his involvement in stock car racing, athletics and the soft spot in his heart for kids. 