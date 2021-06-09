Future actor, teacher are Weed High School's Class of 2021 valedictorian, salutatorian

Weed High School’s valedictorian Behr Marshall and salutatorian Grace Crawford will speak at their graduation ceremony this Thursday, June 10 at 6 p.m. at the school’s football field.

Behr, the son of Dolph and Jenna Marshall, will move to West Hartford, Connecticut next year to attend the Hartt School of Music, Dance and Theatre at the University of Hartford. He plans to major in music theatre and minor in composition.

“I plan to pursue live performance and a career in the theater industry,” he said.

Grace – who said she’s always enjoyed working with kids – plans to purse a career as an elementary school teacher. She plans to get her AA at College of the Siskiyous in Weed and then transfer to a university to get her BA and teaching credential.

Behr was born in Marin County and has “lived at my house in the middle of the forest off of North Old Stage for 9 years.”

During his time at WHS, Bear swam on the varsity swimming team, earning an honorable mention All League nod his senior year. He was also on Student Council for four years and participated in Restorative Justice and Peer Counseling for two years. He played soccer for two years, and was a volunteer coach and athlete on the South Siskiyou Swim Team.

Behr has also been in several summer theater productions at COS and took extracurricular music, dance and theater classes after school all four years. He has also played the piano for nine years.

Behr earned Academic Excellence Awards in math, science, history, and English; Superintendents Honor Roll every quarter of high school, numerous local scholarships and scholarship money from the University of Hartford.

“I've been extremely blessed to learn from some wonderfully talented performers and teachers and that wouldn't have been possible without living here,” said Behr. “I have a great support system that I've built from my closest friends and the people in my community.”

Grace, the daughter of Don and Carrie-Anne Crawford, was born in Sacramento but has lived in weed since she was 2 years old.

She’s taken piano lessons all through high school and she served as a volunteer tutor to middle school students and a paid tutor at WHS.

“I really enjoyed both of these experiences as they gave me insight into what my future career may be like,” Grace said.

“My parents are my biggest supporters. We are a very close family and they're always there to cheer me on. They have been there to help me through any obstacle and are always motivating me to do my best and try my hardest in everything I do.”

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation, lifelong Siskiyou County resident.