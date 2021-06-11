McCloud High School celebrates nine graduates in 2021

Shareen Strauss

McCloud High School Class of 2021 graduated with high honors and with the reputation of bringing sports back into the school’s curriculum after 16 years.

The nine graduates, led by valedictorian Gunnar Michael Honour and salutatorian Zachary Shane Dutton, celebrated graduation in the school's gymnasium amongst family, staff and school board members.

Honour, top of his class with a 3.8 GPA, will be heading off to UC Davis. He is planning to study physical science but may switch to mathematics because he says that he enjoys it a bit more.

Honour took pre-calculus as a junior and also took a course at College of the Siskiyous. He said the key to his success is to get his work done first and out of the way. He won the Academic Award in math, and he received an Athletic Award and varsity letter for being on the ski team, which he excelled in.

Honour walked away with $1,000 scholarships, one from the American Legion, one from Squaw Valley Riding Club, and a third from Siskiyou Premium Reality. He also received a $300 scholarship from the Hearst Corporation in the memory of Bunny Ives.

A Weed resident, Honour said he chose to go to McCloud High School because that is where his friends are. His favorite classes were coding and making his own websites in Media Studies.

Salutatorian Zachary Dutton also graduated with a 3.8 GPA. His passion is to become a pro basketball player. Dutton graduated with an Academic Award in History and Social Science and an Athletic Award for both junior and senior varsity basketball and football, leading his teams into the finals.

Dutton, who attended all four years of high school at McCloud, said his favorite class was English with Ms. Sutherland. But what he says he will miss most is the closeness he had with his “family” of students that he shared so much with through the years. “I will also miss how much time all the teachers took to personally teach each and every student exactly what they needed.”

Dutton will continue to play basketball at Elevation Prep and Postgraduate Basketball Academy in Indiana.

MHS alumni Cara Major sang the Star Spangled Banner with the McCloud High School Rock Band in a subdued setting in the gym with the lights turned low. After the ceremony, the graduates loaded up in their decorated vehicles to parade through town.