Weed High School Class of 2021 motto: 'Go into the world and do good'

Shareen Strauss

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers

"Go into the world and do well. But more importantly, go into the world and do good" was the motto of Weed High School's graduating class of 2021.

Dressed in green and white gowns, 42 graduates walked out onto the Weed football field among "pods" of chairs filled with family and friends – about 500 people on Friday. The ceremony was also streamed online so others who couldn't be there could still take part in the special day.

Valedictorian Behr Marshall talked about the successes and brotherhood that was built among his peers during their years in high school. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to his classmate, Noah Fielder, who was present and in his graduation gown but sat with his family due to complications from a car accident in 2019 that left him with a brain injury that causes seizures. Fielder was the first to walk up and accept his diploma.

Marshall is graduating with a 4.3 GPA. He will be attending the Hartt School at the University of Hartford in Connecticut with hopes of a future career in the theater.

Marshall received recognition for Choir Student of the Year, Golden State Seal Award, and his work as the ASB Treasurer. He earned the Jack Suing Sunrise Lions Club Scholarship, the Jim Cusik Memorial Scholarship, as well as the Crystal Geyser Roxane Scholarship for $10,000.

Marshall's fondest high school memories were made while traveling on the bus with his teammates to and from sporting events, laughing hard the whole the time. He excelled in swimming, soccer, snowboarding and track and field.

Marshall thanked teacher Monika Van Baren.

More:Future actor, teacher are Weed High School's Class of 2021 valedictorian, salutatorian

More:Repaving, swimming pool, farmers market, Carnevale: Weed has a lot to look forward to this summer

WHS principal Mike Matheson praised the class for their perseverance through the COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated distance learning for the first half of the school year. He read off some of the professions that this graduating class are striving toward, including teaching botany, medicine, pharmaceuticals, and research and development.

Salutatorian Grace Crawford plans to attend College of the Siskiyous to receive her AA degree before moving on to a four year university to eventually become an elementary school teacher. She graduated with a 4.2 GPA and received CSF Lifetime Recognition, the Golden State Seal Award, and multiple awards for Student of the Year. She will be receiving scholarships from the COS Foundation Legacy, Mechanics Bank, and Crystal Geyser Roxane.

Siskiyou Union High School District trustees Dr. Sunny Greene and Jana Blevins handed out diplomas. Greene's son, graduate Caden Greene, received a big hug along with his diploma from his mother as he is the last in his family to graduate from high school.

During the ceremony, bus driver and instructor assistant Debbie Hanes received a "thank you" along with a bouquet of roses as a goodbye – she is retiring at the end of the year.