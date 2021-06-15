COVID-19 in Siskiyou: 32% are vaccinated, public health aims for 60%

"As we all know, it's June 15," said Siskiyou County Director of Public Health Shelly Davis told the supervisors Tuesday morning. She was referring, of course, to California's reopening, which means no more reopening tiers and, for the most part, no masks for vaccinated people.

"We have 13 active (COVID-19) cases, and throughout the last year, we have tested 25,484 individuals," Davis noted. "We have five hospitalized, with three in the ICU, and the death count is now at 37."

Davis noted that the uptick in deaths is concerning to public health. According to the mobile dashboard, north and south county are currently tied at 38% for the highest case rate. East county is at 14% and west is at 10%.

"Individuals fully vaccinated are at 14,427 and we still have 2,969 waiting for their second shot," said Davis. "We will be at a total of 32.1% vaccinated."

Davis noted that she would love to see the county vaccination numbers around 60%, but some in the county are resistant to receiving the vaccine.

"We're hoping that with additional effort we can get people involved and vaccinated because it is now more easily accessible," said Davis.

Davis said there's still a large inventory of vaccines on hand at local pharmacies, public health, and medical offices. There is a mobile clinic now offering services four days a week throughout the county at Dollar General locations, and a mobile location still working out of the College of the Siskiyous campus in Weed on Thursdays.

District 2 Supervisor Michael Kobseff asked Davis if it's permitted for businesses and others to verify someone has been vaccinated against COVID-19. According to Davis, a business owner cannot flat out ask "are you vaccinated?" She said state health officers have outlined ways businesses can determine whether or not someone is vaccinated.

"It's an honor system," said Davis. "How do you ask if 10,000 people are vaccinated? It's on the honor system."