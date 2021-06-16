Here's where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Siskiyou County without an appointment

Staff reports

Ongoing mobile vaccination clinics will offer both the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in various Siskiyou County communities in coming weeks.

Everyone age 12 and over are eligible to be vaccinated at the clinics, which are a joint effort between the Siskiyou County Public Health and Snap Nurse.

No appointments are needed for the clinics.

Here’s the schedule for COVID-19 vaccines in Siskiyou County communities

Mondays

Dorris Community Center, 52900 Highway 97, 9 a.m. to noon

Tulelake Fairgrounds, 800 Main Street, 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesdays

Etna Dollar General, 15 Telco Way, 8:30 to 2 p.m.

Fort Jones City Hall, 11960 East Street, 3 to 7 p.m.

Wednesdays

Hornbrook Chevron, 114 Copco Road, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Seiad Valley Fire Department, 44601 on Highway 96, 2 to 6 p.m.

Thursdays

Dunsmuir Dollar General, 5130 Florence Loop, 9 am. to noon

Yreka Dollar General, 100 East Blake Street, 2 to 7 p.m.