California Attorney General candidate Eric Early outlines priorities at Mount Shasta event

Of all the places he's spoken during his time campaigning in California, State Attorney General hopeful Eric Early said Siskiyou County is his favorite, because he "feels comfortable among patriots."

Early, an attorney and the founder of a successful law firm, traveled to Mount Shasta on Thursday from his home in the Los Angeles area to speak as a guest of the Siskiyou County Republican Central Committee. A crowd of more than 60 people showed up at the community center to meet him and at the end of his speech, they gave him a standing ovation.

Early, who earlier this month announced he’s running to be the state’s top law enforcement officer in 2022 against incumbent AG Rob Bonta, said it's important to take back the state and "change the narrative."

"I won't be shut up," Early said about his conservative opinions among Southern California's more left-leaning majority. He said he's unafraid to say what he's thinking and supports "good over evil."

This is Early's third political race: in 2020, he ran against Democrat Adam Schiff for Congress in California’s 28th Congressional District. In 2018, he ran against Xavier Becerra for California Attorney General and received nearly 1 million votes, he said.

Early noted that he's not a politician, but is running for public office because he cares about America. He said the race for Attorney General is an important one in California. He's also lead counsel for the RecallGavin2020 team and wholeheartedly supports the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"(California) right now is in a terrible state," said Early. "It's a mess."

Here are some of Eric Early's priorities if elected California Attorney General

Early spoke about some of his priorities if elected, many of which earned applause and hoots of approval from the crowd. If elected in 2022, Early said he will:

• Support law enforcement. He said Gov. Newsom has never supported law enforcement, and called him "gutless." He also accused former AG Becerra of not supporting law enforcement officers and being too politically correct.

• Support 2nd Amendment rights

• Work to incarcerate people who commit crimes

• Oppose Antifa, which he considers to be a terrorist organization. "I will not be kind to Antifa and the Antifas of the world," he said.

• Do "everything possible to outlaw the critical race theory in California," which he said is being taught to young impressionable minds.

• Protect businesses from a "tyrannical government" that levied fines related to COVID-19 mandates. He pledged to ensure none of them are forced to pay the fines.

At the conclusion of his talk, Early received a standing ovation from nearly everyone in the audience.

Siskiyou County Republican Central Committee to host more events

Siskiyou County Republican Central Committee chairman Dan Dorsey, who emceed the event, said the organization plans to host more meet and greets like this one in the future.

Thursday's event also included speeches from Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue, Siskiyou County District Attorney Kirk Andrus and acting Mount Shasta Chief of Police Robert Gibson.

One of the central committee's goals, Dorsey said, is to help people run for office.

"We want people to see, talk and hear the candidates, and then make their choice," Dorsey said. "I think that's very important."

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation, lifelong Siskiyou County resident.