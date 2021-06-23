Dunsmuir pool will open for the 2021 season next week. Here's what you need to know
The Dunsmuir Community Pool will open for the season on Thursday, July 1.
Pool hours for public swim are Wednesday through Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Children under 18 years are $1, adults $3.
Evening swim hours are Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. beginning July 1.
Pool Bucks are available: 12 swims for $10. Purchase at the pool or the Dunsmuir Recreation and Parks District office.
The pool is available for private parties, lifeguards provided for $100 an hour ($150 an hour for those out of the district) with a two-hour minimum.
Dunsmuir Recreation and Parks District office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Call 530-235-4740 or 530-235-2339 for more information.