Here's what Mount Shasta City's new water restrictions mean to you

Starting July 1, Mount Shasta City residents will be asked to reduce their water usage by 30%, with restrictions between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Public Works Director Rod Bryan said this will give the city's tank time to refill while Cold Springs water production is down due to low snowpack and California's drought.

The resolution was approved by the Mount Shasta City Council unanimously on Monday evening, during which it was announced that the city's finance director, Muriel Howarth Terrell, will take over the city manager duties until a permanent applicant can be found to replace Bruce Pope, who retires in July.

Sprinkler use restrictions in Mount Shasta

Sprinkler use is limited to three days a week with different watering days assigned to odd-numbered and even-numbered street addresses.

Customers with odd-numbered street addresses – ending in 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9 – are allowed to use their sprinkler systems on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

· Customers with even-numbered street addresses – ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 – are allowed to use their sprinkler systems on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Watering with sprinklers is limited to the following:

Shower/fixed sprinklers 15 min/station 3 times/week

Rotary Sprinklers 30 minutes per station 3 times/week

Drip systems 45 min/station 3x/week

All outdoor watering is prohibited from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., regardless of the watering day.

These water uses are prohibited in Mount Shasta

Residents are asked to refrain from wasting water on sidewalks or driveways and to turn off sprinklers when there is rain. They're also asked to promptly repair leaks from pipes and fixtures.

Washing vehicles without a hose with a self-closing water shut-off nozzle is also prohibited, according to the resolution.

Cold Creek water production down

"We're seeing that in the production of springs we are down to 1,300 gallons a minute, and peak usage is 1,700 to 1,800 gallons a minute," Bryan told the council. He went on to say that while the water tank levels drop and eventually recover themselves, it takes about eight hours.

Bryan also reminded the council that one of the ciyt's tanks is not functional, so the city doesn't have as much storage as they did in the past.

"If we continue to decrease we are fearful that they [the tanks] will take longer and longer to recover ... we want to keep them as full as we can due to high fire danger and domestic household needs," said Bryan.

Howarth Terrell is interim city manager

Howarth-Terrell will continue in her duties as the city's finance director, Pope told the council, who supported the decision.

"Muriel will have to delegate like crazy because she has too much on her plate already," said Pope. "The pressure will be on her, but other than that, it's an excellent choice."