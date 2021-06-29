Semi, Prius strike and kill man who stepped into traffic on Interstate 5

An unidentified man was killed just after midnight on Tuesday when he walked in front of a semi truck driving south on Interstate 5, north of Grenada.

A passing motorist called 911 to report a shirtless man standing in the middle of the roadway at 12:15 a.m. on June 29, the Yreka California Highway Patrol reported.

Shortly after, for unknown reasons, the man walked into the roadway directly in front of a Kenworth truck and was struck, CHP said in a press release.

The man was thrown south and a few moments later, a white Toyota Prius also struck the man as he was laying in the roadway, CHP said.

A Siskiyou County Sheriff’s deputy, who was traveling southbound on I-5 shortly after the collisions, saw the two vehicles stopped on the right shoulder. He called for additional resources and CHP personnel arrived shortly thereafter.

This accident is still under investigation by Yreka CHP.