Mount Shasta's Fourth of July celebration canceled due to Lava, Salt fires

The Mount Shasta Chamber of Commerce announced that all the town's Fourth of July festivities have been canceled "due to the unpredictability of the Lava Fire" burning northeast of the city, and the new Salt Creek Fire that is affecting traffic on Interstate 5.

"We looked forward to coming together as a community to celebrate the Fourth but safety always comes first," the chamber said in a statement on its Facebook page this afternoon.

The city's fireworks display, which was scheduled for Sunday over Shastice Park, was canceled on Monday. The Mountain Runners' wildly popular Fourth of July Walk/Run is being conducted virtually.

Thursday's chamber mixer, weekend-long street fair and Sunday afternoon parade have all been canceled in 2021.

In addition, all personal "Safe and Sane" fireworks have been banned in Mount Shasta and across Siskiyou County. Those who use fireworks will be prosecuted, said Mount Shasta Fire Department Chief Matt Melo, adding this is the first time he knows of that this move has been necessary for public safety.

