Mud Creek overflow: Hot temperatures send mud, boulders down Mt. Shasta's slopes

Shareen Strauss

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers

Due to the lack of moisture and the higher than normal temperatures, Mud Creek flooded on Sunday, bringing mud and boulders cascading down from the slopes of Mt. Shasta just outside of McCloud.

The same thing happened in 2014 and 2004; the worst instances were in 1924, 1926, and 1930 – all dry years – according to articles in the Siskiyou News, Mount Shasta Herald, and Redding Courier-Free Press.

Forest Road 31 is impassible, with steep, actively eroding stream banks, according to a press release from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

More:Firefighter explains difficulty in fighting Lava Fire over dangerous, hot lava tubes

More:Mount Shasta doctor is latest to 'Climb Against the Odds' to support women with cancer

All other road crossings on Mud Creek are open and safe for travel, including Pilgrim Creek Road and Highway 89.

“Visitors are asked to stay away from the Mud Creek area, as conditions are still unpredictable with the ongoing heat wave and Mud Creek is still experiencing periodic surges of debris including mud, rocks, and logs,” the Forest Service said. “Do not attempt to drive over a road impacted by debris: even small amounts of mud and debris can overpower a vehicle.”

The Forest Service will continue to monitor the situation, according to the release.

The newly enforced Pilgrim Creek bridge withstood the excess water and mud that piled up against it. Inspectors will be out to test the structure nonetheless.