Lava Fire updates on Thursday: Evacuation order lifted in Lake Shastina, Carrick

Note to readers: We’ve made this story free as an important public service to our North State communities. If you are able, help power local journalism. Subscribe to your local newspaper for as little as $1.

6 p.m. – Evacuation order lifted in Lake Shastina, Carrick

Lake Shastina and Carrick residents are allowed to return to their homes at 6 p.m. this evening, after being under a mandatory evacuation order since Monday afternoon.

The areas remain on an evacuation warning, according to a press release from Lake Shastina Police Chief Will Bullington.

Highway 97 will remain closed to through traffic because of damage to the roadway. Residents are asked to use alternate routes in and out, and to drive carefully due to smoky conditions and possible flareups.

9:10 a.m. – Containment of the Lava Fire has been bumped to 25%

California Team 14 Day Operations Section Chief Jeff Hinson said he feels confident that fire crews will be able to keep the fire from spreading any further east during his morning update on Thursday.

"We feel really good that we're starting to get a handle on the Lava Fire," Hinton said.

After assessing the situation this morning, Hinson said containment has been bumped to 25%, with most of the secure line on the fire's west side. Containment could increase by this evening's report, he added.

Hinson said firefighters expect to have another productive day today, with winds moderating and cooler temperatures on the horizon. Today's predicted high is 95 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Crews plan to "really go after" the east side to increase containment on that front, Hinson said.

Containment lines have been constructed from the north edge of the fire, south to Black Butte and Dillard Canyon, which have been tied into the rocks of Mt. Shasta.

"Everything is holding in there, and we feel really confident that we're going to be able to keep it in place right there," he said.

Crews fighting the fires had "a really good day yesterday" and got "a lot of work done," Hinson said. Mop up continues on the northernmost east side of the fire, in the Mt. Shasta Vista Subdivision, where crews are "working diligently" on containment. Hinson said some residents remain in the area despite the evacuation order that's still in place.

Original story

The Lava Fire burning near Weed and Mount Shasta grew to 19,680 acres and remains 19% contained as of Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m.

More than 1,250 firefighters continue to work on the fire, a week after it was sparked by lightning on June 24.

Monsoonal thunderstorms are possible tomorrow and Saturday, according to Inciweb.

Lava Fire lines held on Wednesday

The fire didn't spread much on the north end of the fire on Wednesday, California Team 14 Day Operations Section Chief Jeff Hinson said in an evening update, with "very few smokes" that were extinguished quickly.

Everything north of Highway 97 band the Black Butte area held on Wednesday, Hinton said.

The fire's run south on Tuesday night "held up in Dillard Canyon," Hinton said. Dozers, hand crews and retardant planes, along with rotor wing aircraft were able to get in the area on Wednesday. Firefighters overnight were looking to tie lines "into the rock of the Mount Shasta area."

The fire picked up on the eastern flank Wednesday near the Whitney Creek and Bolam Creek areas, creating a towering pyrocumulonimbus plume that later collapsed.

According to scanner traffic, crews were being pulled from the area in advance of the collapse, which had the potential to create dangerous conditions.

Evacuations orders remain in the following areas

All homes north side of Hoy Road

North along Highway 97 to County Road A-12

Communities of Lake Shastina and Juniper Valley off Big Springs Road from Highway 97 to McDonald Lane

Big Springs Road on both east and west sides

Mount Shasta Vista Subdivision-County Road A-12 north and south

Harry Cash Road

Four Corners to Hart Road

Highway 97 remains closed between the City of Weed and the City of Dorris.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation, lifelong Siskiyou County resident.