Mail delay: evacuees from Lava, Tennant fires can pick up at post office

Montague, Weed and Macdoel residents who haven't received mail while evacuated from their homes due to the Lava and Tennant fires can retrieve their mail at their respective post offices.

Customers will be asked for a photo ID for all mail pick up, according to a press release from the U.S. Postal Service on Thursday. Temporary forwarding requests can be completed online at USPS.com.

Where are the evacuations?

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's office issued evacuation warnings for residents at the following locations:

West Ball Mountain to Little Shasta Road, up to Cook Campbell Road

All of Meiss Lake Road, and over to Forest Service Road 3.

Highway 97 north of Weed at Angel Valley Road and Solus Drive

Residents should be prepared to evacuate if requested.

The following mandatory evacuations are in effect:

Tennant Fire evacuations: Bray, south of MacDoel including East and West Ball Mountain Road, Old State Highway, Juanita Lake. This includes:

Residents living east of Highway 97 to East Ball Mountain Road

Lava Fire evacuations: Carrick Addition, Highway 97 from Weed to Deer Mountain Road, Lake Shastina, Rancho Hills, Juniper Valley and Mt. Shasta Vista.

