Weed Carnevale postponed while Lava Fire continues to burn nearby

Weed's 67th Carnevale, scheduled for July 8-11 at Bel Air Park, has been postponed, the Weed Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday.

"Our priority is the safety of our community and the firefighters who are here keeping us safe," the chamber said in a statement on its Facebook page.

College of the Siskiyous, adjacent to Bel Air Park, is being used as a base camp for firefighters working on the Lava Fire, which as of Thursday morning had grown to 19,680 acres and was 25% contained.

Carnevale was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mount Shasta's weekend-long Fourth of July celebration was also canceled due to the fire and the impacts on local residents who have been evacuated from their homes.

