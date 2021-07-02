Lava Fire Friday updates: 'Good line' around fire's west, south edges, bad air quality

12:50 p.m. – Smoky conditions across Siskiyou

Siskiyou County Public Health officials issued a health advisory Friday afternoon, warning people with preexisting conditions to reduce their exposure to smoke-filled air.

Much of Siskiyou County has an Air Quality Index that places it in the "moderate" category, with a small sliver on Friday afternoon that's in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should do the following to reduce their exposure:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when the air quality is better.

AirNow Interactive Map

The AQI runs from 0 to 500: The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern, according to Airnow.gov.

Original story – Lava Fire is 27% contained

Firefighters have the Lava Fire 27% contained Friday morning, with good line around much of the west and south edges of the blaze, where it threatened the communities of Lake Shastina, Weed and Mount Shasta.

The fire has burned 23,849 acres, with most of the action in the Whitney Creek and Bolam Creek areas on Mt. Shasta's flank, said California Team 14 Night Operations Section Chief Pat Bell in his Friday morning update.

Residents of Lake Shastina and Carrick Addition were told they could return home on Thursday evening, although all other evacuation orders remain in place:

Highway 97 from Weed to Deer Mountain Road

Rancho Hills

Juniper Valley

Mt. Shasta Vista

All visitors on the southwest side of Mt. Shasta, including Bunny Flat, Sand Flat, Red Fir Flat and McBride Springs Campground

