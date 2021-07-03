Lava Fire updates: small chance of thunderstorms this weekend could create erratic winds

Thunderstorms could be on the horizon over the Lava Fire, which grew slightly overnight to 24,460 acres and continues to spread mainly to the east.

The fire is 26% contained.

There is a 15% chance of thunderstorms today, the U.S. Forest Service reported in their July 3 morning update, which could bring erratic winds to the area and push the fire in any direction. There is also a small chance of thunderstorms on Sunday, July 4.

Firefighters continue to make good progress on the fire despite stifling heat and difficult working conditions.

"Priorities continue to focus on protecting lives and property as well as watersheds and cultural resources using line construction with crews and equipment supported by aircraft when possible," the Shasta Trinity National Forest said in a press release. "Fire crews are actively monitoring and quickly responding to any spot fires and continue mopping up on the southern and western perimeters of the fire."

Firefighters will continue to strengthen containment lines to protect the communities of Weed, Mount Shasta, Mt. Shasta Vista, and Big Springs.

