Shooting, arrests: Authorities had rough time keeping people out of evacuated subdivision

After officers shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them while trying to drive back into an evacuated area in the Mt. Shasta Vista Subdivision last Monday, 14 people were arrested for refusing to leave the area two days later.

The arrests were made June 30 after people entered and refused to leave the Lava Fire's evacuation zone, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. One male driver pushed a county employee with a vehicle and ran a roadblock, the release adds.

"Law enforcement and firefighting personnel are working tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading further," the Sheriff's Office said when reporting the arrests. "Resources are focused on protecting life and property, and it is extremely challenging when people intentionally disobey orders and interfere with operations. This can slow down the progress for full fire containment and interferes with safety measures."

Officers are on paid administrative leave

On Monday, in the midst of the most urgent evacuation effort as the Lava Fire was swept out of control on strong, hot winds, officers shot a man who pointed a gun at them at the intersection of Shasta Vista Drive and A-12.

The man, who hasn't been identified, later died. It was discovered that the man may have fired several rounds from the gun at the officers, the Sheriff's Office said in a press release about the incident.

The officers have all been placed on paid administrative leave pending completion of an investigation, the Sheriff's Office said, handled by the local Critical Incident Team and led by the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation, lifelong Siskiyou County resident.