Dunsmuir Pool is open! Here's when you can take a dip

Shareen Strauss

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers

It wasn't just kids that came to swim on opening day of the Dunsmuir Community Pool on Thursday. Under hot, smoky skies, over 65 children and adults showed up in just the first hour to play and cool off in the unheated outdoor community pool.

"I am grateful to be open this season, and for the four lifeguards that stepped up to work," said head lifeguard Kim Knudsen. "It is going to be a great season. I'm excited about our aqua aerobics class on Wednesdays and Fridays. It is my favorite program at our pool and it is geared toward adults."

Luke Burgess, 11, was one of the first to hit the water on opening day. "I'm surprised the pool is open with all this smoke," he said. "But I am glad that it is. I am sure having fun."

With a limited number of lifeguards, the pool will have a shorter season. Public hours to swim are Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Evening swim sessions are from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays only. There will be adult lap swim and adult water aerobics but the times are not yet set.

Splash for Cash is new this year – $20 worth of quarters will be thrown into the pool every Saturday at 3 p.m.

The pool is also available to rent for private parties with lifeguards provided for two hours for $200.

"It's really cool and fun to be back at the pool," said 9-year-old Meira Nova. "We missed it last year. We live a block away so we will be here everyday."

"I want to thank the staff that stepped up this season and also my appreciation to the Dunsmuir community for their continued financial support," said Dunsmuir Park and Recreation District Administrator Mike Rodriguez. " Without them, we wouldn't be open."

Rodriguez has a Pool Bucks Campaign for people to make donations to reduce the costs for children to swim. And there are Pool Bucks coupons that allow 12 swims for $10, which can be purchased at the pool or district office.

The Dunsmuir pool was built in the 1940s with a high-diving board and it's still the biggest pool in the county. In 1992, during the Cantara Spill, fish were dumped in the pool for kids to go fishing. The pool has been used for firefighter training.

Rodriguez is working on a grant to replace the old slide that was removed two years ago for safety reasons. The new slide will be ADA compliant.

Tealia Nuti, who is working her second year as a lifeguard at the Dunsmuir pool, said she was sad to learn the pool wouldn't be able to open without lifeguards.

"The community of Dunsmuir really relies on this pool so that was very disappointing," Nuti said. "But I'm thankful that it did open this year. I get approached even in Mount Shasta by kids asking when or if the Dunsmuir Pool will be opening this season. The kids are so happy to be back. I want to thank Sten's Burger Stand that is next to the pool. They are supporting us by offering the lifeguards free burgers while we are working here."

For more information about the Dunsmuir Community Pool call the Dunsmuir Recreation District at (530) 235-4740. The office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.