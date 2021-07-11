Bradley Fire update: Fire near McCloud mapped at 300 acres

8:30 p.m. update – Bradley Fire is 300 acres

Fire officials say the Bradley Fire has been mapped by air attack and is now estimated to be 300 acres.

"The fire is laying down for the evening which will allow for fire crews and dozers to make progress constructing lines around the fire," the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said on its Facebook page.

Original story

The Bradley Fire, which started Sunday near east of McCloud near Bigelow Road, is estimated to be 40 to 50 acres, and moving to the northeast, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire is "burning actively in timber with a moderate to high rate of speed," the Forest Service said in a Facebook update about the incident.

Multiple resources are on scene or are responding, the Forest Service said, and air tankers and helicopters are being utilized to support firefighters on the ground.

Additional resources have been ordered, the Forest Service added.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

