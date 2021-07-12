Bradley Fire Monday morning: 90% containment on 357 acre fire near McCloud

Skye Kinkade
Mount Shasta Herald
Firefighters work on the Bradley Fire in the McCloud area on Monday morning, July 12, 2021.

Firefighters have the Bradley Fire burning in the McCloud area 90% contained, the U.S. Forest Service – Shasta Trinity National Forest reported Monday morning.

The fire was mapped at 357 acres, and air attack was critical in supporting firefighters after the fire was reported yesterday.

Air resources helped firefighters on the ground get 90% containment on the Bradley Fire burning near McCloud by Monday morning, July 12, 2021. This photo was shared by the Mount Shasta Fire Department on their Facebook page.

"This support allowed firefighters and bulldozers to make good progress while working through the night to get line around the fire," STNF said.

Smoke from the Bradley Fire on Sunday evening, July 11, 2021.

People are asked to continue avoiding the area, where firefighters are still actively working to contain the fire.

The fire started Sunday, July 11 east of McCloud near Bigelow Road and was "burning actively in timber with a moderate to high rate of speed," the Forest Service said Sunday afternoon.

Fires in Montana

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation, lifelong Siskiyou County resident.