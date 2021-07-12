Highway 97 is open after Lava, Tennant fires. Here's where there might be delays

Highway 97 is open after the Lava and Tennant Fires closed the road last month and crews are in the midst of repairing damage. Motorists should be aware of possible delays while crews work during the week in the area between Weed and Dorris, Caltrans said.

Caltrans and Hayes & Sons Construction are working to replace damaged guardrail. They're removing vegetation, doing fence work, and assessing drainage infrastructure.

Here's where and when there may be delays on Highway 97

"Motorists should plan for intermittent lane closures between Weed and Dorris," Caltrans said. One-way traffic control may exist at various locations, with up to 20-minute delays Monday through Friday during daytime hours, depending on operations. Therefore, it might be best to travel Highway 97 on the weekend.

Caltrans asks motorists to slow down, watch for crews working, and allot extra time for delays when applicable.

Emergency work is anticipated to take place through late October.

