Lava Fire: Here's how long we can expect to see smoke on Mt. Shasta

Although firefighters have a good handle on the Lava Fire, which is now 77% contained, fire officials say that smoke may be visible rising from Mt. Shasta's flanks until significant rainfall occurs over the area.

This is because lava tubes in the area of the fire hold layers of burnable vegetation deep in the soil, according to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. The fire is burning at the upper edge of the timberline, above 6,600 feet and nearing the barren upper slopes of the mountain.

As of Monday morning, the Lava Fire was 26,162 acres. The Forest Service said containment may fluctuate over the next several days as the fire continues to burn fuels up to Mt. Shasta's timberline, and more accurate mapping takes place.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning which remains in place through 9 p.m. today.

The Lava Fire, sparked by lightning on June 24, remained in its footprint over the weekend with no significant growth, the Forest Service reported. It continues to burn in areas that are largely inaccessible to ground resources, but crews continue to monitor, patrol and work to contain the fire as it is safe to do so.

"The fire is burning into the upper reaches of timberline on Mt. Shasta, into an area that has limited fuel and is increasingly difficult to access," the Shasta-Trinity National Forest reported Monday morning. "Sporadic interior burning on the north side of the mountain is likely to continue as hot and dry conditions persist. With this, smoke is expected to continue to be visible during the day as small islands of fuel burn."

Mop up is nearly complete as of Monday morning, except for the inaccessible upper slopes, the Forest Service said. Work has begun to repair dirt roads and evaluations are underway on bridges, culverts and other infrastructure that could have been damaged during the fire or by suppression efforts.

Tennant Fire is 95% contained

U.S. Forest Service officials say the Tennant Fire has grown to just over 10,500 acres and was 95% contained as of Saturday, when the Klamath National Forest took management back from the California Incident Management Team.

Although scanner traffic on June 28 indicated the Tennant Fire may have been sparked by a car fire along Highway 97, the official cause of the Tennant Fire is still under investigation, according to officials.

The fire is showing minimal activity and is burning primarily in the 2009 Tennant Fire footprint, according to the Forest Service. Firefighters are working to isolate areas of heat and extinguish them. Any flare-ups caused by the heat wave and dry fuels in the interior of the fire should not pose a threat to the control line.

