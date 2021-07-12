Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum's new director is a MSHS grad and Ford Scholar

Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum has a new executive director. Dr. Rosemary Romero is a Mount Shasta High School graduate and Ford Scholar who attended the University of California at Santa Cruz. Later, she got her doctorate in Integrative Biology at University of California at Berkeley, where she studied interactions between water quality and seaweed growth, called green tides.

Romero replaces outgoing director Jean Nels, who is retiring as executive director but will continue with the museum as a volunteer.

"What I love most about the Mount Shasta community is how welcoming, connected and invested in maintaining and improving the quality of life and environment for future generations we are," said Romero. "The fact that we can still drink our own water is pretty amazing and the air quality is superior. All things that our community needs to actively protect. You really feel the essence of true community and stewardship here, I've only been back for a week and I'm touched by the magnitude of volunteers and community members willing to step in and help out where ever necessary."

Romero worked at the UC Museum of Paleontology on several projects that involved Next Generation Science Standards curriculum development with Oakland Unified School district and the Lawrence Hall of Science. She spent the last three years working for Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary and Association, coordinating the Greater San Francisco Bay Area LiMPETS program.

LiMPETS is a community and citizen science program that connects sixth graders through adults with nature through long term monitoring of rocky intertidal and beach ecosystems along the California coast. She coordinated field trips serving about 2,500 students annually in schools from Sonoma to San Mateo counties, going to 19 field sites in the area.

“Personally, I love art projects and am excited to apply those skills with my science communication training to create fun and interesting exhibits with local partners to share untold stories of the Mt. Shasta area," Romero said. "Overall, I’m happy to have the opportunity to move back and become a permanent part of the Mount Shasta community.”

Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum is open Thursday through Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Check the website at www.mtshastamuseum.com, go to the museum’s Facebook page, or call the museum at 530-926-5508 for information.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation, lifelong Siskiyou County resident.