Bradley Fire 100% contained, firefighters now hope to contain Lava Fire by Aug. 1

The Bradley Fire, which started Sunday afternoon, July 11 near McCloud, has been declared 100% contained, the U.S. Forest Service announced today. More good news: the Lava Fire, still smoldering in some spots on Mt. Shasta's flanks, hasn't spread in days and is 77% contained.

Although fire officials once predicted they'd have the Lava Fire contained by July 12, that date has been moved to Aug. 1.

More:Lava Fire: Here's how long we can expect to see smoke on Mt. Shasta

"Crews continue to monitor containment lines and engage as necessary, while an engine continues to patrol for any flareups overnight," the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said in a fire update about the Lava Fire Thursday morning. "As seen from the valley, the fire is burning sporadically at the upper edge of the timberline, above 6,600 feet and nearing the barren slopes of Mt. Shasta."

Resources are still assigned to the Lava Fire, which was sparked by lightning on June 24 and burned 26,300 acres near Weed and Mount Shasta, for patrol and for any potential new starts, the Forest Service said.

Fire officials said last week that smoke may continue to be seen rising from the Lava Fire until significant rain soaks the area.

The Forest Service reports that 23 structures were destroyed in the Lava Fire, including 14 single residences.

Although Military Pass Road remains closed, equipment operators have finished grading the road and placing rock to assist with erosion control.

Rehabilitation has started on Bradley Fire

Work has begun to repair roads in the area burned by the Bradley Fire, which burned 357 acres near McCloud. The cause is still under investigation, the Forest Service said.

Engines and crews will continue to monitor the area for smoke and heat within the fire's perimeter, the Forest Service reported.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation, lifelong Siskiyou County resident.