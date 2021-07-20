Cascade Fire near Bunny Flat trailhead kept small at 10 by 10 feet

Firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire were quick to respond to a 10 by 10 foot fire near Mt. Shasta's Bunny Flat trailhead Tuesday morning.

The Cascade Fire is lined and contained, the Shasta Trinity National Forest said at noon on Tuesday.

An ordered air attack was eventually canceled, according to emergency scanner traffic.

"The fire is in patrol status and will continue to be monitored by fire personnel," the Forest Service said in a Facebook post about the incident.

The cause of the Cascade Fire is unknown.

Lava Fire remains 77% contained

Meanwhile, 52 firefighters are still committed to the nearby Lava Fire, which remains 77% contained, according to the USFS's inciweb. The fire has burned 26,316 acres since it was started by lightning on June 24.

On Wednesday, the Incident commander will change from Bill Bettencourt to Ryan Reginato, with Christopher Luxton remaining as a trainee, according to Inciweb.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation, lifelong Siskiyou County resident.