Fun for all: 74th Lumberjack Fiesta was a well-attended over the weekend in McCloud

Shareen Strauss

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers

The 74th annual McCloud Lumberjack Fiesta was fun for everyone, and came together for organizers in just four weeks. Just like in the old days, the streets were lined with parked cars and people walking to and from the festivities at Hoo Hoo Park, pushing strollers or carrying items they found to purchase at the vendor booths.

It all started on Friday night with the Little Logger and Little Miss Fiesta contest. Out of 10 young contestants, the winners were 6-year-old Sterling Trout and 3-year-old Kinley Marie. Then the McCloud High School band, Monkey Lash opened for the Blackwells and people danced to into the night. A variety of different vendors this year were very popular and everybody left feeling like a winner.

The logging competition was a big draw for spectators as well as contestants, along with the Harold Benedict Memorial Horseshoe Tournament and the Papa Anderson Softball Tournament.

People came to play in the tournaments, children played in the park, got their faces painted or competed in the games like the watermelon eating contest while others checked out the vendors, watched the competitions or took a break from the heat and smoke outside to play Bingo in Scout Hall, and event that returned this year. There seemed to be something for everyone.

A special award, handmade by Ron Henson, was presented to Patty Ballard-Faulkner, the president of the McCloud Community Recreation Council. Patty and her husband, dale, were married 11 years ago at the 63rd Lumberjack Fiesta.

"The environment was great this year," said Ballard-Faulkner. "Everyone was enjoying themselves. ... I think all in all, it was a great success."

Dave Schmidt recovering after collapse on softball field

There was one frightening moment on Saturday during the softball tournament when 56-year-old Dave Schmidt, a teacher and coach at Mount Shasta's Sisson School, walked off the field saying that he didn't feel well. He collapsed and as people watched in terror, the McCloud Volunteer Fire Department performed CPR and saved his life.

Schmidt, who as of Monday was recovering from the ordeal, expressed his gratitude to all who helped him and his wife, Barb, during the emergency.

Logging competition winners

Choker setting: Savannah Hansen and Cameron Collord

Jack and Jill: Shanon Williams and Chad Benedict (1st); Dori and Mike Delfalco (2nd); Jessica Dellabona and Chad Henson (3rd)

Jack and Jack saw: Chad Henson and Mike Delfalco (1st); Kyle Benedict and Justin Crook (2nd); Caleb Sheets and Tony Paul (3rd)

Jill and Jill: Jolene Kirkpatrick and Jessica Dellabona (1st); Shannon and Sophia Williams (2nd) and Jolene Kirkpatrick and Brittney Fernandez (3rd)

Single Buck Saw: Tony Paul (1st); Caleb Sheets (2nd)

Men's axe throw: Bill Anderson (1st); Jason Hensley (2nd); and Mike Delfalco (3rd)

Women's axe throw: Sheri Pinkerton with Dunsmuir's Precision Axe in Dunsmuir (1st) Sophia Williams (2nd); Jessica Dellabona (3rd)

Business axe throw: Jason Hensley with Kinkade Construction (1st); Bill Anderson with S.W. Maintenance (2nd) and Mike Delfalco with Pepsi (3rd)

Junior axe throw: Logan Smith of Yreka; Ryan Jarrett of Redding; Eli Pryor from Washington; Jayden Peterson from Napa; Payton Westlake from Cottonwood; Bolo Greene from Dunsmuir; Bella Souza from Tracy and Jepson Sei from Santa Rosa.

Horseshoe tournament winners

Winners of the Harold Benedict Memorial Horseshoe Tournament Singles were Michelle Chandler (1st) Chelsea Hayes (2nd) and Tony Spada (3rd) out of 38 competitors. In doubles, the winners were Jon Snyder and Conley Little (1st); Caleb Cordes and Braeden Cordes (2nd), and Michelle Chandler and Cleo Toms (3rd).

Of the 14 teams in the Papa Anderson Memorial Softball Tournament, Beaver Hunters placed first, Slammin' Salmon placed second and One Pitcher-9 Mugs placed third.

Here's who won parade awards

Parade awards went to the McCloud Masters Group for first place and Dream Followers from Shasta Lake City for second place. In the organization category, McCloud Cheula Auxiliary Unit 92 took first place, Firemen's Association placed second and Shasta Mountain Shuttle placed third. In the motorized catetory, first place went to Wayne of Montague for his 1955 Chevy Belair 2-door hardtop; second place went to Greg with his restored 1970 Chevrolet SS; and third Place went to Frank Spagnolo's 1962 Chevy Impala SS. "Special Award" first place was won by the McCloud Volunteer Fire Department, second Place went to the U.S. Forest Service and Smokey the Bear, third Place went to Cal Fire.