Siskiyou County's COVID cases up 63.9%; California cases surge 81.7%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in California in the week ending Sunday, rising 81.7% as 45,491 cases were reported. The previous week had 25,030 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

California ranked 15th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 61% from the week before, with 363,801 cases reported. With 11.87% of the country's population, California had 12.5% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 49 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Siskiyou County reported 59 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 36 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,537 cases and 40 deaths.

Within California, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Lake, Yuba and Los Angeles counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Los Angeles County, with 15,984 cases; San Diego County, with 4,339 cases; and Orange County, with 3,362. Weekly case counts rose in 51 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties.

California ranked 12th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 64.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 56.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, California reported administering another 540,137 vaccine doses, including 307,688 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 512,358 vaccine doses, including 270,438 first doses. In all, California reported it has administered 44,661,671 total doses.

Across California, cases fell in six counties, with the best declines in San Benito, Glenn and Lassen counties.

In California, 141 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 162 people were were reported dead.

A total of 3,905,990 people in California have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 64,235 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 34,443,761 people have tested positive and 610,891 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Saturday, July 24.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 5,500

The week before that: 4,303

Four weeks ago: 3,372

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 63,589

The week before that: 51,575

Four weeks ago: 40,512

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.