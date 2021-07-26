Leaders of Siskiyou County towns come together to strategize for development

Shareen Strauss

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers

Leaders from 10 towns across Siskiyou County came together to share information and ideas last Wednesday during the League of Local Agencies of Siskiyou County's quarterly meeting in Dunsmuir.

Better known simply as LOLA, the group meets every three months at various Siskiyou County locations.

"We exchange ideas during these quarterly networking meetings so we can learn from each other and spark new ideas," said Mount Shasta City Councilor Tim Stearns. "We've been doing this for 30 to 40 years."

The July 21 meeting was attended by representatives from Dunsmuir, Mount Shasta, McCloud, Dorris, Etna, Fort Jones, Montague, Tulelake, Weed and Yreka, as well as District 2 supervisor Ed Valenzuela, Siskiyou Economic Development Executive Director Tonya Dowse, and Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. Each shared their strategies to build strength in the county by sharing what's happening in all corners of Siskiyou.

The event started with a reception and a private showing at the Siskiyou Arts Museum, followed by dinner at POPs that was catered by Raymond's Italian Catering.

Dunsmuir Mayor Matthew Bryan reported on the town's water infrastructure project and replacement of water lines; the negotiations that they are working on to build a publicly accessible trail to the popular Mossbrae Falls, projects at Tauhindauli Park and Children's Park, and last month's well-received Railroad Days event. He praised the Dunsmuir Resource Center and Siskiyou County Collaborative for feeding citizens in Dunsmuir, and City Manager Todd Juhausz and councilor Bruce Deutsch for completing a $3.2 million project to repave Mott Airport.

Michael Quinn, Financial Director for the McCloud Community Services District, reported on the festivals the town has hosted since COVID, including the Lumberjack Fiesta, the flea market and the mushroom festival. He praised the efficiency of the different agencies working together on the July 11 Bradley Fire, which was stopped it at 350 acres in just 24 hours.

Dorris City Administrator Melissa High talked about how her city dealt with the Tennant Fire and provided potable and gray water for the firefighters. She gave an update on the city's water projects, installation of water meters and the progress on a $6 million sewer project with funding from Proposition 218. The city also has two new Mexican restaurants and a new event called Friday Night Festivals on the third Friday of each month with music, food and vendors.

Etna Mayor Jamie Tarne reported on a $178,000 grant project for solar power to heat the Etna Community Pool. She said the city has added two officers and a code enforcer to the joint police force they share with Fort Jones and asked for suggestions to help fund their city's ambulance.

Fort Jones city councilor Karl Drexel updated the group on his town's progress in refurbishing its water tanks, sewer and water improvements, and a Proposition 68 grant for improvements on Fort Jones' three parks – Paul Garrison Park, Central Community Park and the Splash Park. The code enforcer is helping to get properties that are eyesores cleaned up, and announced that monthly evening movies are beginning for the community in the park.

Montague council member and assistant fire chief Takeshi Murakami reported how the city lost its water permit in 2014 and what city officials have done to get it back while operating on temporary permits for their drinking water. He also gave an update on Montague's water treatment facility and a $7 million project that's in the works. Murakami said events are coming up, including the Junior Rodeo, the Hot Rods in the Hub car show and parade, using the airstrip for drag racing in September, and the Jefferson State Stampede on Aug. 27.

Mount Shasta city council member John Stackfleth announced several new restaurants in the city, including YAKS Shack, Siskiyou Tap House, Thrive Bar, and Papa's Donut, as well as the renovations of Mercy Medical Center's emergency room, Golden Eagle Charter School's future campus on Pine Street, and that Starbucks is moving into the old Taco Bell/KFC building on Lake Street. Mount Shasta has several infrastructure projects happening, including one at the sewage treatment plant for $27 million and improvements to the storm drainage system. He added that the former Crystal Geyser water bottling plant is for sale for $8 million with water rights.

Tulelake Mayor Hank Ebinger reported on the town's new soccer field that will also be used for high school football; improvements at their veteran's park; and getting an $800,000 grant to rebuild the culture center to include something for the youth. The Klamath Lake is historically low, and the city is providing water to farmers. Citizens are limited to watering their lawns just two days a week, Ebinger said. Aug. 14 is the date for the Tulelake Shindig Street Fair and Bazaar.

Susan Tavalero, the mayor of Weed reported on the rebuilding of the Dry Canyon train trestle and tracks near Hotlum that were burned in the Lava Fire. Revitalization of downtown Weed continues with the reopening of the bowling alley under new ownership as well as Papa's Place, now called The Weed Pub, and a new restaurant called The Spot. The Palace Theater building is in contract and there is a new Dollar Tree coming to South Weed, Tavalero said. Vista Drive is getting streetlights and sidewalks. The bocce ball and horseshoe tournament that were canceled due to the Lava Fire have been rescheduled for the weekend of Aug. 27. It's being called "Fun in the Sun for 21."

Yreka Mayor Duane Kegg reported that some businesses closed during COVID. There have also been changes in ownership and new businesses opening, including T-Mobile, Goodwill, and Harbor Freight. The city is planning a RV car wash called Splash and Dash. The Rain Rock Casino is expanding to add 80 rooms, a second restaurant and a pool. An affordable housing complex is being built on Foothill Drive and the city is working on an urban campsite for the homeless to give them a safe place to stay and discourage them from camping parks and greenways.

The next LOLA meeting is Oct. 15 and will be hosted by Fort Jones.