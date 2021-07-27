Flash flood warning issued in Siskiyou County in Lava Fire burn scar

Staff reports

Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers

As rain falls in Siskiyou County for the first time in weeks, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning in the Lava Fire's burn scar through 5:45 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Caltrans reported a debris flow from heavy rain on Highway 97, in the Whitney Creek area at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Flows of 1 to 8 feet of rock and mud were observed, the NWS in Medford, Ore. said.

Possible impacts are flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas, the NWS warned.

About an inch of rain had already fallen in the area as of 2:45 p.m., and another half inch of rain is possible, the NWS said.

The Lava Fire, sparked by lightning on June 24, is 78% contained as of Tuesday afternoon and has burned 26,365 acres northwest of Weed, with most of the current activity on the slopes of Mt. Shasta.