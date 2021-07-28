Update: Evacuation warning lifted for Whitney Creek area

An evacuation warning was in effect Tuesday through Wednesday for residents in the Whitney Creek area after a flash flood tumbled water and mud in the Lava Fire burn scar.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office issued the warning at 6 p.m. Tuesday for areas of Juniper Terrace Road and Rising Hill Road in the Mount Shasta Vista subdivision due to a flash flood in Whitney Creek. It was lifted in the late afternoon on Wednesday.

5 p.m. Wednesday: Whitney Creek evacuation warning lifted

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has lifted the evacuation warning in effect for communities in the Whitney Creek area.

The warning — which covered Juniper Terrace Road and Rising Hill Road in the Mount Shasta Vista subdivision — lasted from 6 p.m. Tuesday until Wednesday afternoon.

It was a precaution against flooding and mudslides in the area after Tuesday's rain loosened rocks and soil in the Lava Fire burn scar, Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue said.

Sparked by lightning on June 24, the 26,365-acre Lava Fire burning northwest of Weed is 78% contained. Most of the fires current activity is on the slopes of Mt. Shasta.

