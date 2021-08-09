Siskiyou County's COVID cases up 134.5% with 68 new infections last week

Mike Stucka

New coronavirus cases leaped in California in the week ending Sunday, rising 31.5% as 80,154 cases were reported. The previous week had 60,953 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

California ranked 21st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 35.9% from the week before, with 760,368 cases reported. With 11.87% of the country's population, California had 10.54% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 48 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Siskiyou County reported 68 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 29 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 2,634 cases and 40 deaths.

Within California, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Del Norte, Lake and Nevada counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Los Angeles County, with 23,018 cases; San Diego County, with 7,981 cases; and Riverside County, with 5,385. Weekly case counts rose in 55 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties.

California ranked 10th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 66% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 58.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, California reported administering another 616,513 vaccine doses, including 385,699 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 612,776 vaccine doses, including 374,461 first doses. In all, California reported it has administered 45,890,960 total doses.

Across California, cases fell in three counties, with the best declines in Contra Costa, Alameda and Modoc counties.

In California, 355 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 194 people were were reported dead.

A total of 4,047,097 people in California have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 64,784 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 35,763,785 people have tested positive and 616,829 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Saturday, Aug. 7.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 8,176

The week before that: 6,693

Four weeks ago: 3,499

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 100,884

The week before that: 81,226

Four weeks ago: 44,472

