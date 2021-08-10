California Attorney General candidate Anne Marie Schubert to visit Siskiyou fair

A candidate for California Attorney General will be at the Siskiyou Golden Fair in Yreka on Friday to introduce herself to voters and talk about her platform.

"I've done this my whole life ... I've never done anything else," said Anne Marie Schubert, the current District Attorney of Sacramento County. She is perhaps best known for the successful investigation, arrest and conviction of the Golden State Killer and said she wants to help the state "get back on track," especially in regards to public safety and crime victim's rights.

The election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022. Schubert, along with a probable slate of others who have declared intentions to run, is challenging current Democratic AG Rob Bonta, who was appointed in April following the resignation of Xavier Becerra. Becerra was tapped by President Joe Biden as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Siskiyou County District Attorney Kirk Andrus, who has known Schubert for years, called her "a statewide leader in the criminal justice system and a champion for victims and public safety."

Andrus said Schubert has taken the lead on many important issues and her greatest priority is protecting Californians.

"She is a person of courage, talent and distinction and our state would benefit from her leadership as Attorney General," Andrus said. "For too long this office has been overlooked in its power to strike balance between safety and reform and has instead been used as a political stepping stone by gubernatorial appointment. Finally Californians can go to the polls and select their top law enforcement officer and we are incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to vote for a person as eminently qualified and prepared as Anne Marie Schubert."

According to her campaign website, Schubert "has made a career of protecting kids from sexual predators and human trafficking and making sure violent criminals are held accountable for their crimes. She has aggressively prosecuted major corporations for practices that harm the environment and has worked to get illegal firearms off the streets and is an international expert in DNA investigations."

Schubert, who has 31 years experience, will be at the Siskiyou County Republican Women's booth on Friday and Saturday, although her exact schedule hasn't been set in stone quite yet.

