Mt. Shasta Boulevard look different? The historic liquor store sign is up for sale

Does something look a little different in downtown Mount Shasta these days? It might be the absence of a certain sign that's been hanging at the intersection of Mt. Shasta Boulevard and Lake Street for decades.

Last Wednesday, the vintage Mt. Shasta Liquors sign was removed by professionals from Redding's McHale Sign Company, Inc., where it's now up for sale and already has a few interested parties.

Located in the heart of Mount Shasta, catty-corner from city hall and the police station, the building hasn't housed a liquor store in nearly a decade. When Spelzini's Mount Shasta Liquor Store closed after Denzi Spelzini died in 2013, the space eventually became home to Shasta Mountain Guides.

The sign's removal won't be the only change coming to the building, which was recently purchased by Skylight Holdings, LLC. Owner Josh LaFrance said he plans to renovate the building, bring it up to code and make it ADA compliant.

Sherlock Music Shop and Shasta Mountain Guides will stay through the renovations, said LaFrance, who lives in Redding and purchased the building with his wife, April, as an investment property. The other storefronts will be filled with businesses after renovations are complete, he said.

The second floor will eventually have a "hotel feel," said LaFrance, as was its original purpose when the building was called Hotel Solari in the early 1900s. The upper story has been vacant for many years, LaFrance said, and he'd like to "breathe new life" into it.

"We'd like to give the building a tasteful update," said LaFrance, who purchased the building from Doug Vader and Nordeen Splenzini-Vader. "We want to keep its historic charm where we can."

Observing a historic photo, taken in the early 1900s, LaFrance said the building once featured a cool hotel sign. Other tenants were a bakery, a furniture store and a tailor.

Those who are interested in purchasing the sign should call McHale Sign Company, Inc. at 530-223-2030.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation, lifelong Siskiyou County resident.