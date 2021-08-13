How many people live in Siskiyou County after the 2020 Census count?

Yoonserk Pyun and Mike Stucka

USA TODAY Network

These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

California 2020 count Change % change Total 39,538,223 2,284,267 6.1% White 16,296,122 -5,157,812 -24.0% Black 2,237,044 -62,028 -2.7% American Indian 631,016 268,215 73.9% Asian 6,085,947 1,224,940 25.2% Pacific Islander 157,263 12,877 8.9% Other Race 8,370,596 2,053,224 32.5% Two or More Races 5,760,235 3,944,851 217.3% Hispanic 15,579,652 1,565,933 11.2%

Siskiyou County 2020 count Change % change Total 44,076 -824 -1.8% White 33,597 -4,433 -11.7% Black 496 -75 -13.1% American Indian 2,019 205 11.3% Asian 888 348 64.4% Pacific Islander 38 -42 -52.5% Other Race 1,988 497 33.3% Two or More Races 5,050 2,676 112.7% Hispanic 5,527 912 19.8%

Yreka city 2020 count Change % change Total 7,807 42 0.5% White 5,643 -852 -13.1% Black 73 16 28.1% American Indian 700 209 42.6% Asian 149 55 58.5% Pacific Islander 10 1 11.1% Other Race 257 89 53.0% Two or More Races 975 524 116.2% Hispanic 958 205 27.2%

Mount Shasta city 2020 count Change % change Total 3,223 -171 -5.0% White 2,669 -372 -12.2% Black 48 -13 -21.3% American Indian 28 9 47.4% Asian 52 -4 -7.1% Pacific Islander 4 2 100.0% Other Race 77 26 51.0% Two or More Races 345 181 110.4% Hispanic 284 7 2.5%

Weed city 2020 count Change % change Total 2,862 -105 -3.5% White 1,825 -396 -17.8% Black 173 -33 -16.0% American Indian 68 -2 -2.9% Asian 158 37 30.6% Pacific Islander 3 -24 -88.9% Other Race 219 87 65.9% Two or More Races 416 226 118.9% Hispanic 550 75 15.8%