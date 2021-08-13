How many people live in Siskiyou County after the 2020 Census count?
These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.
California
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
39,538,223
2,284,267
6.1%
White
16,296,122
-5,157,812
-24.0%
Black
2,237,044
-62,028
-2.7%
American Indian
631,016
268,215
73.9%
Asian
6,085,947
1,224,940
25.2%
Pacific Islander
157,263
12,877
8.9%
Other Race
8,370,596
2,053,224
32.5%
Two or More Races
5,760,235
3,944,851
217.3%
Hispanic
15,579,652
1,565,933
11.2%
Siskiyou County
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
44,076
-824
-1.8%
White
33,597
-4,433
-11.7%
Black
496
-75
-13.1%
American Indian
2,019
205
11.3%
Asian
888
348
64.4%
Pacific Islander
38
-42
-52.5%
Other Race
1,988
497
33.3%
Two or More Races
5,050
2,676
112.7%
Hispanic
5,527
912
19.8%
Yreka city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
7,807
42
0.5%
White
5,643
-852
-13.1%
Black
73
16
28.1%
American Indian
700
209
42.6%
Asian
149
55
58.5%
Pacific Islander
10
1
11.1%
Other Race
257
89
53.0%
Two or More Races
975
524
116.2%
Hispanic
958
205
27.2%
Mount Shasta city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
3,223
-171
-5.0%
White
2,669
-372
-12.2%
Black
48
-13
-21.3%
American Indian
28
9
47.4%
Asian
52
-4
-7.1%
Pacific Islander
4
2
100.0%
Other Race
77
26
51.0%
Two or More Races
345
181
110.4%
Hispanic
284
7
2.5%
Weed city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
2,862
-105
-3.5%
White
1,825
-396
-17.8%
Black
173
-33
-16.0%
American Indian
68
-2
-2.9%
Asian
158
37
30.6%
Pacific Islander
3
-24
-88.9%
Other Race
219
87
65.9%
Two or More Races
416
226
118.9%
Hispanic
550
75
15.8%
Communities
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Butte Valley CCD
1,671
-284
-14.5%
Carrick CDP
143
12
9.2%
Dorris city
860
-79
-8.4%
Dunsmuir CCD
2,183
8
0.4%
Dunsmuir city
1,707
57
3.5%
Edgewood CDP
72
29
67.4%
Etna CCD
3,370
-42
-1.2%
Etna city
678
-59
-8.0%
Fort Jones CCD
1,759
-88
-4.8%
Fort Jones city
695
-144
-17.2%
Gazelle CDP
95
25
35.7%
Greenview CDP
208
7
3.5%
Grenada CDP
314
-53
-14.4%
Happy Camp CCD
1,879
-263
-12.3%
Happy Camp CDP
905
-285
-23.9%
Hornbrook CDP
266
18
7.3%
Hornbrook-Hilt CCD
650
-2
-0.3%
Lake Shastina CDP
2,401
Macdoel CDP
86
-47
-35.3%
McCloud CDP
945
-156
-14.2%
McCloud-Medicine Lake CCD
1,279
-130
-9.2%
Montague CCD
3,966
-139
-3.4%
Montague city
1,226
-217
-15.0%
Mount Hebron CDP
103
8
8.4%
Mount Shasta CCD
6,911
-80
-1.1%
Mount Shasta city
3,223
-171
-5.0%
Tennant CDP
63
22
53.7%
Tulelake CCD
1,234
-224
-15.4%
Tulelake city
902
-108
-10.7%
Weed CCD
7,474
243
3.4%
Weed city
2,862
-105
-3.5%
Yreka CCD
11,700
177
1.5%
Yreka city
7,807
42
0.5%