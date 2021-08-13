How many people live in Siskiyou County after the 2020 Census count?

Yoonserk Pyun and Mike Stucka
USA TODAY Network

These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

California

2020 countChange% change

Total

39,538,223

2,284,267

6.1%

White

16,296,122

-5,157,812

-24.0%

Black

2,237,044

-62,028

-2.7%

American Indian

631,016

268,215

73.9%

Asian

6,085,947

1,224,940

25.2%

Pacific Islander

157,263

12,877

8.9%

Other Race

8,370,596

2,053,224

32.5%

Two or More Races

5,760,235

3,944,851

217.3%

Hispanic

15,579,652

1,565,933

11.2%

Siskiyou County

2020 countChange% change

Total

44,076

-824

-1.8%

White

33,597

-4,433

-11.7%

Black

496

-75

-13.1%

American Indian

2,019

205

11.3%

Asian

888

348

64.4%

Pacific Islander

38

-42

-52.5%

Other Race

1,988

497

33.3%

Two or More Races

5,050

2,676

112.7%

Hispanic

5,527

912

19.8%

Yreka city

2020 countChange% change

Total

7,807

42

0.5%

White

5,643

-852

-13.1%

Black

73

16

28.1%

American Indian

700

209

42.6%

Asian

149

55

58.5%

Pacific Islander

10

1

11.1%

Other Race

257

89

53.0%

Two or More Races

975

524

116.2%

Hispanic

958

205

27.2%

Mount Shasta city

2020 countChange% change

Total

3,223

-171

-5.0%

White

2,669

-372

-12.2%

Black

48

-13

-21.3%

American Indian

28

9

47.4%

Asian

52

-4

-7.1%

Pacific Islander

4

2

100.0%

Other Race

77

26

51.0%

Two or More Races

345

181

110.4%

Hispanic

284

7

2.5%

Weed city

2020 countChange% change

Total

2,862

-105

-3.5%

White

1,825

-396

-17.8%

Black

173

-33

-16.0%

American Indian

68

-2

-2.9%

Asian

158

37

30.6%

Pacific Islander

3

-24

-88.9%

Other Race

219

87

65.9%

Two or More Races

416

226

118.9%

Hispanic

550

75

15.8%

Communities

2020 countChange% change

Butte Valley CCD

1,671

-284

-14.5%

Carrick CDP

143

12

9.2%

Dorris city

860

-79

-8.4%

Dunsmuir CCD

2,183

8

0.4%

Dunsmuir city

1,707

57

3.5%

Edgewood CDP

72

29

67.4%

Etna CCD

3,370

-42

-1.2%

Etna city

678

-59

-8.0%

Fort Jones CCD

1,759

-88

-4.8%

Fort Jones city

695

-144

-17.2%

Gazelle CDP

95

25

35.7%

Greenview CDP

208

7

3.5%

Grenada CDP

314

-53

-14.4%

Happy Camp CCD

1,879

-263

-12.3%

Happy Camp CDP

905

-285

-23.9%

Hornbrook CDP

266

18

7.3%

Hornbrook-Hilt CCD

650

-2

-0.3%

Lake Shastina CDP

2,401

Macdoel CDP

86

-47

-35.3%

McCloud CDP

945

-156

-14.2%

McCloud-Medicine Lake CCD

1,279

-130

-9.2%

Montague CCD

3,966

-139

-3.4%

Montague city

1,226

-217

-15.0%

Mount Hebron CDP

103

8

8.4%

Mount Shasta CCD

6,911

-80

-1.1%

Mount Shasta city

3,223

-171

-5.0%

Tennant CDP

63

22

53.7%

Tulelake CCD

1,234

-224

-15.4%

Tulelake city

902

-108

-10.7%

Weed CCD

7,474

243

3.4%

Weed city

2,862

-105

-3.5%

Yreka CCD

11,700

177

1.5%

Yreka city

7,807

42

0.5%