Dignity Health, Anthem Blue Cross reach contract agreement

Anthem Blue Cross and Dignity Health have reached a multi-year agreement that ends a contract dispute that had left policyholders in limbo. Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta is a Dignity Health facility.

The new agreement was announced Monday evening.

“This is a win for our patients who deserve access to local high-quality care. We deeply appreciate the patience of our patients, employers, and physicians as we have worked through this process,” Dignity Health Medical Foundation CEO Dr. Robert Quinn said in a statement.

More:Anthem, Dignity contract dispute leaves many North State policyholders in limbo

Quinn said the new agreement “ensures we can continue to provide value-driven care for Anthem members.”

“We are pleased to continue working with Dignity. While we understand this wasn’t easy for consumers, it was necessary for us to stand firm as part of our efforts to help slow the sharp rise in health care costs,” Anthem’s John Pickett, regional vice president of provider solutions, said in a statement. “We value our relationships with providers, which are important to creating choices for our consumers and fulfilling our mission of improving lives and communities.

The agreement is retroactive to July 15, 2021, and goes through April 30, 2025, Anthem said.

Policy holders who have questions can call the customer service number on their Anthem member ID card, the company said.