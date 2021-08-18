Antelope Fire travels southwest, prompts evacuation warnings in areas near McCloud

Although McCloud Fire Department Chief Charlie Miller encouraged residents to stay "cautiously optimistic" regarding an evacuation warning prompted yesterday by the southwestern spread of the Antelope Fire, he also urged people to "be ready to leave if an order comes in."

Miller told residents in a text message that he's been in communication with the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services and will be contacted immediately if there is indication the fire will threaten Forest Estates, the Esperanza area or the town of McCloud itself.

The lightning-caused Antelope Fire was discovered Aug. 1 in the Antelope Creek drainage on the Klamath National Forest and has since spread to burn 59,127 acres in Siskiyou County. It's 27% contained, mostly on the northern edge of the blaze.

"In planning for the worst, I am advising McCloud Fire Department personnel to assure that their families are prepared to evacuate the area if necessary so that we can dedicate our efforts to a firefight, if it comes to that," Miller said.

"If our communities are threatened, please know that the McCloud Fire Department, Munt Shasta Fire Department, Cal Fire and the surrounding departments will do everything we can to protect lives, property and the environment," Miller said. "Please help us in those endeavors by heeding warnings and evacuations if they occur."

Here's where the evacuation warnings are in the McCloud area

East of Inconstance Creek from Military Pass to the timberline on Mt. Shasta.

East of the timberline on Mt. Shasta from Inconstance Creek to Mud Creek.

North east of Mud Creek from the Timberline to Pilgrim Creek Rd.

South and east of Pilgrim Creek Rd. from Mud Creek to Highway 89.

North of Highway 89 from Pilgrim Creek Rd. to Harris Springs Rd.

North and west of Harris Springs Road from Highway 89 to Medicine Lake Rd.

North and east of Medicine Lake Rd. from Harris Springs Rd. to Old Camp 2 Road

North of Old Camp 2 Rd. from Medicine Lake Rd. to Mayfield Cave Rd.

North and west of Mayfield Cave Rd. to the power lines.

North and west of the power lines from Mayfield Cave Rd. to the Siskiyou Modoc County line.

West of the Siskiyou Modoc County line from the power lines to the NF-97 road

